SEATTLE -- Yankees manager Aaron Boone said "it's definitely in play," that the trio of Josh Donaldson, Giancarlo Stanton and Tommy Kahnle could return to New York's active roster this weekend in Los Angeles.

Boone wasn't willing to definitely say Wednesday that the trio would rejoin the Yankees before their series against the Dodgers, but indications were the three will soon be back.

"It's definitely in play, but let's get through today," Boone said.

Stanton, Donaldson and Kahnle all played in a rehab game for Double-A Somerset on Tuesday. Donaldson went 1 for 4 in his fourth rehab game as he comes back from a strained right hamstring and Stanton was hitless in three at-bats in his first appearance since injuring his left hamstring on April 15. Kahnle pitched one inning, giving up one run, one hit and walked two.

Boone said he wasn't concerned about Stanton potentially returning after playing in just one rehab game. He did say that Stanton likely will be just a designated hitter for a couple of weeks after rejoining the Yankees.

"We'll kind of build him up outfield wise in his pregame and things like that, but initially just DH," Boone said.

Donaldson has been out since April 6 and Kahnle has yet to pitch in the regular season due to right biceps tendonitis.

Anthony Rizzo was out of the lineup for a third straight game due to a stiff neck, but Boone said he expected Rizzo back in the lineup on Friday. Rizzo was hurt in last Sunday's win over San Diego during a collision with Fernando Tatis Jr.