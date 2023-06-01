The Colorado Rockies reinstated Charlie Blackmon from the bereavement list and placed fellow outfielder Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left heel bruise.

Blackmon, 36, is batting .287 with five homers and 23 RBI in 48 games this season, his 13th with the Rockies.

Bryant, 31, is hitting .263 with five home runs and 17 RBI in 50 games this season, his second with Colorado.

Bryant, the 2016 National League MVP, battled plantar fasciitis in his left foot in 2022 and played only 42 games.