        <
        >

          Red Sox's Chris Sale exits start early with left shoulder soreness

          play
          Chris Sale exits game with left shoulder soreness (0:35)

          Chris Sale exits in the fourth inning with left shoulder soreness vs. the Reds. (0:35)

          • ESPN News Services
          Jun 1, 2023, 09:14 PM ET

          BOSTON -- Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale left Thursday's 8-2 win against the Cincinnati Reds early because of left shoulder soreness, the team announced.

          Sale exited in the fourth inning with two out after walking Nick Senzel, with Boston trailing 1-0. He struck out six batters in 3⅔ innings, allowing five hits and a walk on 59 pitches.

          Manager Alex Cora said after the game that Sale will get an MRI on Friday.

          The 34-year-old Sale has struggled to stay healthy during the majority of his time in Boston, undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2020.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.