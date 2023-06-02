Chris Sale exits in the fourth inning with left shoulder soreness vs. the Reds. (0:35)

BOSTON -- Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale left Thursday's 8-2 win against the Cincinnati Reds early because of left shoulder soreness, the team announced.

Sale exited in the fourth inning with two out after walking Nick Senzel, with Boston trailing 1-0. He struck out six batters in 3⅔ innings, allowing five hits and a walk on 59 pitches.

Manager Alex Cora said after the game that Sale will get an MRI on Friday.

The 34-year-old Sale has struggled to stay healthy during the majority of his time in Boston, undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2020.

