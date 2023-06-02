        <
          Cardinals put Lars Nootbaar on IL, recall rookie Jordan Walker

          • ESPN
          Jun 2, 2023, 02:34 PM ET

          The St. Louis Cardinals have placed Lars Nootbaar on the 10-day injured list after he hurt his back playing in the outfield this week.

          Nootbaar exited Monday's loss to the Kansas City Royals after slamming into the wall catching a drive in the second inning then pulling up while chasing a hit in the third.

          He had not played since Monday, and the IL move for a lower back contusion is retroactive to Tuesday.

          The Cardinals recalled rookie outfielder Jordan Walker in a corresponding move.

          Walker started the season on the major league roster but was sent down to Triple-A Memphis after going 7-for-35 over a 10-game stretch.

          Nootbaar is hitting. 266 with four home runs and 21 RBIs this season. He missed two weeks after jamming his left thumb on Opening Day.

          Walker, a first-round pick out of high school in 2020, was hitting .274 with two home runs and 11 RBIs for the Cardinals prior to his demotion.