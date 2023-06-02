        <
        >

          Royals place left-handed reliever Amir Garrett on 15-day IL

          • Reuters
          Jun 2, 2023, 04:41 PM ET

          The Kansas City Royals placed left-handed reliever Amir Garrett on the 15-day injured list Friday.

          Garrett, 31, has valgus extension overload in his left elbow. His IL designation is retroactive to Monday.

          Garrett has no decisions and a 3.00 ERA in 23 relief appearances this season.

          The Royals recalled right-hander Jackson Kowar from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding transaction.

          Kowar, 26, made one appearance for Kansas City earlier this season. He pitched 2⅓ hitless innings against the Chicago White Sox on May 19.