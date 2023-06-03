Minnesota Twins first baseman/outfielder Joey Gallo has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain, the team announced Saturday.

The 29-year-old Gallo, a two-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner, is batting .188 with 11 homers and 23 RBIs in 46 games in his first season with the Twins.

He had been trying to play through the injury since suffering it on May 14, but had hit just .154 with 28 strikeouts in 52 at-bats since.

Gallo also missed 10 games in April while on the injured list with a right intercostal muscle strain.

In a corresponding roster move, the Twins recalled outfielder Kyle Garlick from Triple-A St. Paul. He has appeared in eight games for the Twins this season, batting .235 with two homers and four RBI.

Reuters contributed to this report.