          Rays' Wander Franco held out Sunday with sore left hamstring

          • Associated Press
          Jun 4, 2023, 01:45 PM ET

          BOSTON -- Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox because of a sore left hamstring.

          Rays manager Kevin Cash said Franco wanted to play, but they decided that "if we can buy him an extra day, I don't think it'll hurt."

          Franco trotted into third slowly in the opening game of a day-night doubleheader on Saturday. He was visited by a team trainer and Cash but stayed in the game. He finished with three hits in the 8-5 loss in the opener before sitting out the nightcap.

          The Rays' 22-year-old star is hitting .305 with seven homers and 29 RBIs.