The San Francisco Giants placed left-hander Alex Wood on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a low back strain.

The move is retroactive to Thursday, one day after Wood was rocked for six runs on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings of a 9-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Wood, 32, is 1-1 with a 4.80 ERA in eight games (seven starts) this season. This is Wood's second trip to the injured list in 2023; he missed three weeks with a strained left hamstring over April and May.

He is 72-61 with a 3.71 ERA in 248 career games (197 starts) with the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, Cincinnati Reds and Giants.

The Giants recalled right-hander Tristan Beck from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move.

Beck, 26, has a 4.10 ERA with one save and no decisions in 10 relief appearances this season for the Giants.

