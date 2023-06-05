Marcel Ozuna hits one high and deep to center and watches it fly off the wall for a single. (0:37)

PHOENIX -- Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna was removed from Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks for not hustling after hitting a drive to deep center field, manager Brian Snitker confirmed after the game.

In the fourth inning of the Braves' 8-5 victory, Ozuna smashed a Zac Gallen offering to deep center. He ended up on first base, settling for a 415-foot single because Ozuna stood at home plate and watched the ball reach its destination instead of running right after contact.

Instead of hitting the seats, the ball hit an overhang just below the line that marks a home run. Snitker then replaced him with Sean Murphy in the sixth inning.

"I guarantee he feels worse than I do for having to take him out," Snitker said.

A two-time All-Star, Ozuna, 32, is hitting .227 with 11 home runs and 23 RBIs in 44 games this season. In 11 seasons with the Miami Marlins (2013-17), St. Louis Cardinals (2018-19) and Braves, Ozuna is a .267 hitter with 207 homers and 699 RBIs in 1,207 games.

Ozuna, who has had some legal trouble off the field, is in the third year of a four-year, $65 million contract he signed before the 2021 season.

Murphy went 0-for-3 after replacing Ozuna.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.