Shortstop Elly De La Cruz, recently ranked as the No. 1 MLB prospect by ESPN, has been called up by the Cincinnati Reds, it was announced Tuesday.

De La Cruz was promoted from Triple-A Louisville and will join the Reds on Tuesday for the team's series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He takes the roster spot of Nick Senzel, who was placed on the injured list with a right knee injury.

De La Cruz was named baseball's top prospect by ESPN's Kiley McDaniel in his updated rankings last month.

The 21-year-old is hitting .296 with 12 home runs, 36 RBIs and an OPS of 1.031 in 158 at-bats this season. He started the season on the injured list after suffering a left hamstring strain during spring training.

Signed as an international free agent in 2018, De La Cruz has a .298 average with 49 home runs in 262 minor league games.

Senzel is hitting .258 with four home runs and 27 RBIs this season.