Texas Rangers ace Jacob deGrom will undergo Tommy John surgery to repair a ulnar collateral ligament tear, general manager Chris Young announced on Tuesday.

DeGrom hasn't pitched since April 28, when he exited early because of injury concerns for the second time in a span of three starts. He was moved to the 60-day injured list on Monday after he didn't improve "as quickly as we had hoped" after five bullpen sessions while trying to work his way back, according to Young.

The Rangers signed deGrom in free agency after he had played his first nine big league seasons with the New York Mets. He was limited by injuries to 156 1/3 innings over 26 starts his last two years in New York.

He had a career-low 1.08 ERA over 92 innings during the 2021 season before missing the final three months with right forearm tightness and a sprained elbow. He didn't make his first big league start last year until Aug. 2 after being shut down late in spring training because of a stress reaction in his right scapula.

Texas has won all six games started by deGrom (2-0), but the right-hander has pitched only 30 1/3 innings. He has a 2.67 ERA with 45 strikeouts and four walks. He threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the New York Yankees on April 28 before leaving that game because of discomfort in his arm.

DeGrom signed a 5-year, $185 million contract with the Rangers before the season.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.