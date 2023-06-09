Despite the New York Mets ' slow start to the season, Francisco Lindor has been a noteworthy contributor.
The shortstop leads his position for the NL in runs and RBIs, but it's his defense that has been particularly exceptional. He boasts a .988 fielding percentage and .8 dWAR. Those figures could improve with a new addition to his game.
Ahead of the Mets' Friday night game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Rawlings released a collaboration with Gucci for Lindor's new glove. Gucci's signature Diamante pattern with interlocked G's is predominantly featured in the design, with red and green serving as accent colors.
Francisco Lindor's custom Gucci glove is TOUGH 😮💨— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 9, 2023
(via @RawlingsSports) pic.twitter.com/1fKpobCAoh