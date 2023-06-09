Chris "Mad Dog" Russo proclaims his problems with the Mets' struggles to begin the season. (1:53)

Mad Dog is furious about the Mets' start to the season (1:53)

Despite the New York Mets ' slow start to the season, Francisco Lindor has been a noteworthy contributor.

The shortstop leads his position for the NL in runs and RBIs, but it's his defense that has been particularly exceptional. He boasts a .988 fielding percentage and .8 dWAR. Those figures could improve with a new addition to his game.

Ahead of the Mets' Friday night game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Rawlings released a collaboration with Gucci for Lindor's new glove. Gucci's signature Diamante pattern with interlocked G's is predominantly featured in the design, with red and green serving as accent colors.