The Cincinnati Reds reinstated TJ Friedl on Saturday, with fellow outfielder Jake Fraley taking his place on the 10-day injured list.

In corresponding moves, the Reds recalled Kevin Herget from Triple-A Louisville and optioned fellow right-handed reliever Joel Kuhnel to the same location.

Friedl, 27, has not played since May 30 due to a left hamstring strain. He is batting .326 with three homers and 20 RBIs in 42 games this season.

Fraley, 28, is dealing with a right wrist contusion after being hit by a pitch during Tuesday's 9-8 win against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He is hitting .262 with seven homers and a team-high 38 RBIs in 55 games.

Herget, 32, is 1-2 with one save and a 4.79 ERA in 12 relief appearances this season for Cincinnati.

Kuhnel, 28, has pitched in two games for the Reds with no decisions and an 8.10 ERA in 3⅓ innings.