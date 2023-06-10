The Los Angeles Dodgers placed right-hander Shelby Miller on the bereavement list Saturday.

The Dodgers recalled right-hander Andre Jackson from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.

Miller, 32, is 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA in 24 relief appearances this season. Miller struck out three in two scoreless innings during Friday night's 5-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Miller, who is with his eighth team, is 39-58 with a 4.15 ERA in 191 games (132 starts). He is in his first season with Los Angeles.

Jackson, 26, has a 6.62 ERA and two saves in seven games with the Dodgers this season. He pitched three shutout innings to record the save in Saturday's 9-0 win over the Phillies. Overall, he is 0-1 with a 4.15 ERA and four saves in 14 games with Los Angeles over the past three seasons.