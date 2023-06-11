Liam Hendriks closes the door for the White Sox to pick up his first save since recovering from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. (0:18)

Liam Hendriks earns his first save of the season (0:18)

The Chicago White Sox have placed right-handed reliever Liam Hendriks on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation.

Hendriks, 34, has appeared in five games since making his season debut on May 29 after missing the start of the year following a diagnosis of stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The All-Star closer is 2-0 with one save and a 5.40 ERA. Fittingly, Hendriks' first win of the season came on June 4, which is National Cancer Survivors Day in the United States.

Hendriks last pitched on Friday, earning the win as Chicago notched a walk-off victory over the Miami Marlins.

Hendriks' trip to the IL is retroactive to Saturday. In a corresponding move, the White Sox recalled left-hander Tanner Banks from Triple-A Charlotte.