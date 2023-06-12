The Los Angeles Angels purchased the contract of Daniel Murphy from Long Island of the independent Atlantic League and signed him to a minor league contract.

The move was announced by the general manager of the Ducks.

Murphy, who turned 38 in April, last played in the major leagues in 2020, appearing in 40 games with the Colorado Rockies.

Murphy came out of retirement to sign with the Ducks in March. He's slashing .331/.410/.451 with two homers, nine doubles and 19 RBIs in 37 games with Long Island.

Murphy ostensibly finished his major league career with averages of .296/.341/.455 and 138 home runs to go with 735 RBIs in 12 seasons with the Mets (2008-15), Washington Nationals (2016-18), Chicago Cubs (2018) and Rockies (2019-20).

He was a three-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger and the 2015 National League Championship Series MVP.

Murphy presumably will be assigned to Triple-A Salt Lake when the Angels announce the move.

Fellow former Met Ruben Tejada is taking Murphy's spot on the Long Island roster.