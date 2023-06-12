The Arizona Diamondbacks reinstated three players from the injured list in a series of transactions on Monday.

Catcher Carson Kelly (right forearm fracture) was reinstated from the 60-day IL, left-hander Joe Mantiply (strained right hamstring) from the 15-day IL and outfielder Kyle Lewis (illness) from the 10-day IL.

Arizona also optioned Lewis, right-hander Kevin Ginkel and catcher Jose Herrera to Triple-A Reno and designated left-hander Anthony Misiewicz for assignment.

Kelly, 28, broke his right ulna when he was hit by a pitch in spring training. He slashed .345/.412/.448 with four RBIs in eight games on a rehab assignment at Reno.

Mantiply, 32, last pitched for the Diamondbacks on May 8. He is 1-0 with a 2.35 ERA in eight relief appearances (7 2/3 innings).

Lewis, 27, is hitting .167 with one homer and two RBIs in six games in his first season with Arizona.

Ginkel, 29, is 3-0 with a 2.76 ERA in 25 appearances out of the Arizona bullpen.

Herrera, 26, played in 21 games and batted .255 with four doubles and six RBIs.

Misiewicz, 28, went 1-0 with a 5.63 ERA in seven relief appearances (eight innings) this season.