ARLINGTON, Texas -- Jacob deGrom had reconstructive surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow Monday, and Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said the procedure went well.

The typical recovery time after this type of operation is at least 12-14 months. Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister performed the surgery, which came a week before deGrom's 35th birthday.

Texas signed deGrom to a $185 million, five-year deal in free agency last winter when the right-hander was coming off two injury-plagued seasons with the New York Mets.

Before deGrom (2-0, 2.67 ERA) got hurt, the American League West-leading Rangers won all six games the two-time National League Cy Young Award winner started. He last pitched against the New York Yankees on April 28, when he exited early because of injury concerns for the second time in three starts. The four-time All-Star had 45 strikeouts with only four walks in 30 ⅓ innings.

An MRI last week showed more inflammation and significant structural damage in the ligament, and the team announced deGrom would have season-ending surgery. A scan the day after he left the game against the Yankees, and before five bullpen sessions that followed, showed only inflammation.

Speaking to reporters after the MRI announcement, deGrom fought back tears as he spoke about his Rangers.

"We've got a special group here, and to not be able to be out there and help them win, that stinks," deGrom said. "Wanting to be out there and helping the team, it's a disappointment."

DeGrom spent his first nine major league seasons with the Mets, but threw only 156 ⅓ innings over 26 starts his last two years in New York. He missed the final three months of 2021 with right forearm tightness and a sprained elbow, then didn't make his first big league start last year until Aug. 2 after being shut down late in spring training because of a stress reaction in his right scapula.

After being drafted by the Mets in 2010, deGrom had Tommy John surgery while still in the low minors. He missed the entire 2011 season and didn't make his big league debut until 2014.

This surgery, expected to keep him out at least a year, will trigger Texas' conditional option on deGrom's contract for a sixth season at $20 million, $30 million or $37 million. The 2028 price will depend on deGrom's performance during the contract and health following the 2027 season, the fifth year of the deal.

Also before Monday's series opener vs. the Los Angeles Angels, Bochy said right-hander Jon Gray would not make his scheduled start Tuesday night while dealing with a blister. Bochy said the decision was made so the team could "stay on the top of the it" and try to keep the blister from becoming a long-term issue for Gray (6-2, 2.32 ERA).

"It could be another five days, but it could be two or three days," Bochy said when Gray would make his next start, adding he didn't expect the pitcher to miss a second turn.

Gray is coming off a 100-pitch complete game in a 1-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals last Wednesday when he struck out 12. It was the first complete-game loss by a Rangers starter since 2010. He is 5-1 with a 0.84 ERA in his last six starts, allowing four earned runs in 43 innings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.