The Kansas City Royals have lost seven in a row and are just 18-48, and while they'll almost assuredly be sellers at the Aug. 1 trade deadline, one man who won't be on the move is Salvador Perez.

"We don't have any intention of trading Salvy," Royals general manager J.J. Picollo said Monday.

Picollo's comments came after a report in The Athletic said one team spoke with the Royals about trade scenarios and that team came away with the impression that Kansas City might want to trade the All-Star catcher.

"It's not something we're looking to do. But it doesn't mean that teams won't ask about him," Picollo said. "I will confirm the report was accurate, that the team called and asked about him. But unfortunately, it was leaked. Those conversations should remain private. In this case, it didn't. The unfortunate thing is, he's a player on our team, he's trying to lead our team."

Perez, who signed a four-year, $82 million extension in 2021, addressed the trade rumors after Monday night's loss to the Cincinnati Reds -- a game he tied with a home run in the ninth to force extra innings.

"I don't know what's going to happen, to be honest with you guys," Perez said. "I know tomorrow we're going to be here and I'm going to play hard again."

Perez, 33, has spent his entire career with the Royals since breaking in in 2011. As a player with 10 years of MLB service and at least five consecutive seasons with one team, Perez can veto any trade.

A seven-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove winner, Perez was named the 2015 World Series MVP, and in March became the fourth captain in team history.

This season he leads the team in batting average (.275), home runs (14), RBIs (37) and hits (65).