The Toronto Blue Jays placed first baseman Brandon Belt on the 10-day injured list Tuesday because of left hamstring inflammation.

The move is retroactive to Sunday.

Toronto also placed right-hander Adam Cimber on the paternity list and reinstated catcher Danny Jansen from the 10-day IL. Jansen was active for the Blue Jays' game against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.

Belt, 35, is hitting .263 with 4 home runs and 16 RBIs through 48 games this season. Cimber, 32, has gone 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA through 20 relief appearances spanning 18⅔ innings.

In a pair of additional moves, second baseman Ernie Clement and right-hander Bowden Francis were both recalled from Triple-A Buffalo, while catcher Tyler Heineman was optioned to Triple-A.