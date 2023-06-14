San Francisco Giants left fielder Mitch Haniger suffered a fractured right forearm in the third inning of Tuesday night's 11-3 road win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Haniger suffered the injury after he was hit in the wrist by a pitch from St. Louis starter Jack Flaherty.

One play earlier, Giants third baseman J.D. Davis went down with a right ankle sprain after an awkward slide into third base. A Giants athletic trainer came out to work on Davis' leg before the veteran player slowly walked off.

Casey Schmitt pinch-ran for Davis and took over at third base in the bottom half of the inning. Blake Sabol replaced Haniger in left field.

Davis, 30, leads the Giants this season with 35 RBIs, and he improved his batting average to .286 by going 1-for-2 on Tuesday. Haniger, 32, is in his first season with San Francisco after a productive stint with the Seattle Mariners. He is batting .230 with four homers and 22 RBIs after finishing 0-for-1 on Tuesday.

Reuters contributed to this story.