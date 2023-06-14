Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino will undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder and will miss the rest of the season, it was announced Wednesday.

"It's tough," Pasquantino said. "But this is something where we can just go ahead and attack this now and be better come 2024."

Pasquantino, 25, aggravated the injury during Friday's game vs. the Baltimore Orioles. He missed three weeks during the 2022 season with the same issue.

He finishes this season with a .247 average, nine home runs and 26 RBIs in 61 games. Pasquantino is batting .272 in 133 games over parts of his first two seasons in the big leagues.

Reuters contributed to this report.