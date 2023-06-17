Former MLB pitcher Trevor Bauer declined to be interviewed by police in Arizona about a sexual assault complaint filed against him, while the woman who accused him gave police varying accounts about her alleged pregnancy, according to two police reports obtained by ESPN.

The woman, whom ESPN has chosen not to name, said in a civil lawsuit that Bauer sexually assaulted her in December 2020, which led to her "unplanned pregnancy." The woman reported the incident to the Scottsdale Police Department in December 2022, a week after she filed the suit against Bauer. Bauer's attorneys, in court filings, have described the encounter as "consensual" and claim the woman fabricated the pregnancy. Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, co-agents for Bauer, told ESPN in a statement that he "categorically denies" the allegations made in the woman's statements to police and within her court filings, reiterating a statement they made earlier this week calling the woman's claims "untethered to reality."

Attorneys listed on the woman's court documents have not responded to ESPN's requests for comment.

According to the police reports obtained by ESPN, when the Arizona woman was interviewed by police following her report of sexual assault, she "initially stated she had a miscarriage, but later referred to the miscarriage as an abortion," the detective noted in his report. "At the time during the interview I questioned [her] whether she had a miscarriage or an abortion because they're two separate things. During the interview, [she] stated 'they're pretty much the same thing' and said she no longer wanted to talk about it," the detective wrote.

A month later, the woman told the detective she did not have an abortion, but miscarried just before going to a clinic located in another state, according to the report. She told police she "did not visit medical persons for any treatment, rather, she saw her OBGyn in Scottsdale when she returned to AZ," according to the report. The detective added that the medical records she had provided "do not indicate" whether she "was in fact pregnant."

In January, one of Bauer's attorneys, Anne Chapman, also contacted the Scottsdale Police Department to file a criminal complaint accusing the woman of "theft by extortion." According to that complaint, Chapman told police that the Arizona woman "had demanded financial compensation from her client for a pregnancy and abortion that was alleged to be false."

In February, police investigating Bauer's extortion complaint concluded that his case did not meet the criminal statute.

In March, on the same day news broke that Bauer signed a one-year deal to play in Japan, police asked to interview him. A representative for Bauer told ESPN that Bauer signed with the Yokohama BayStars on Feb. 26 after agreeing to terms the previous week.

Eleven days after police requested to interview Bauer, Chapman declined "due to Bauer recently moving overseas." The case was listed as inactive "due to no probable cause having been established."

Three weeks later, Bauer's attorneys filed a countersuit in Maricopa Superior Court accusing the woman of fraud, which she has denied.

On Tuesday, the woman's attorneys filed an amended complaint on her behalf, stating for the first time in the court record that she had a miscarriage.

Both sides have told the judge presiding over the case that they will be ready for a jury trial by May 2024.