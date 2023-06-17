The Chicago Cubs activated left-hander Justin Steele off the 15-day injured list to start Saturday afternoon's game against the visiting Baltimore Orioles.

Steele (6-2, 2.65 ERA) had been sidelined since exiting his start against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 31 with a left forearm strain.

"He feels really good, and he's a key piece to us winning ballgames, our future, our success," Cubs manager David Ross said. "He's really important to have on the mound.

"We're excited for him to be back [Saturday] and start for us."

Steele, 27, is 14-13 with a 3.28 ERA in 56 career games (45 starts) with the Cubs.

Also on Saturday, the Cubs placed third baseman Patrick Wisdom on the 10-day injured list with a right wrist sprain.

Wisdom, 31, is batting .196 with 14 homers, 28 RBIs and 81 strikeouts in 56 games this season.

He is a career .213 hitter with 71 homers and 166 RBIs in 339 career games with the St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers and Cubs.