A bus driver hired to transport the Pittsburgh Pirates from Chicago to Milwaukee was stopped during the journey and charged with DUI.

The trip began in Chicago on Thursday night after the Pirates' 7-2 loss to the Cubs before an Illinois State Police escort noticed erratic driving and put a stop to the ride.

The driver, 61-year-old Ronald E. Funderburke of Shelby, North Carolina, displayed multiple signs of impairment, according to police, and was arrested after a trooper initially requested an ambulance out of concern for a medical emergency. Funderburke was not affiliated with the team. He was contracted by the club.

Pirates senior vice president of communications Brian Warecki confirmed the incident to media outlets on Friday, saying in part, "We are deeply concerned regarding what transpired last night. The important thing is that all of our personnel arrived in Milwaukee safely ... we are now in communication with the appropriate parties regarding this matter."