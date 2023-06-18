J.D. Davis wallops a grand slam to center as the Giants increase their lead to 9-0 vs. the Dodgers. (0:26)

LOS ANGELES -- LaMonte Wade Jr. hit a three-run homer, J.D. Davis added a pinch-hit grand slam, and the San Francisco Giants routed the slumping Los Angeles Dodgers 15-0 on Saturday night for their season-high sixth straight victory.

It was the Dodgers' largest home shutout loss since 1898, when they fell 15-0 to the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to research by ESPN Stats & Information. It was also the Giants' largest margin of victory over their National League West rivals in 10 years.

With the loss, the Dodgers dropped a home series to the Giants for the first time since losing three of four in July 2021.

Wade and Davis drove in five runs apiece, while Brandon Crawford had four of the Giants' 17 hits.

San Francisco did most of its damage in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.

Luis Matos drew a leadoff walk in the fifth, stole second and took third on Bobby Miller's errant pickoff throw. Matos scored on Crawford's RBI single, snapping Miller's streak of scoreless innings at 20⅓.

Miller (3-1) then hit Casey Schmitt, and Wade followed with his fifth homer of the season for a 4-0 lead.

Crawford's RBI single extended the lead to 5-0 in the sixth. Davis blasted the first pitch from Alex Vesia 441 feet to center with two outs for a 9-0 lead.

The Giants tacked on three more in the seventh with Patrick Bailey's two-run double and Wade's RBI single off Nick Robertson. They added three more in the ninth.

Alex Wood (2-1) allowed three hits in five innings, struck out four and walked none. The right-hander came off the injured list earlier in the day after dealing with a back strain.

Tristan Beck earned a four-inning save.

Miller gave up seven runs and seven hits in 5⅔ innings. The right-hander struck out five and walked three in his fifth career start.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.