Bryan Reynolds crushes a two-run home run to right field to put the Pirates on the board first in the top of the third inning. (0:24)

Bryan Reynolds' 415-foot moonshot puts the Pirates on the board (0:24)

The Pittsburgh Pirates are recalling catcher Henry Davis, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft, to the majors.

Manager Derek Shelton made the announcement Sunday and said catchers Austin Hedges and Jason Delay will remain on the major league roster.

Davis, 23, is hitting .284 with 11 home runs and 30 RBIs in 51 games in the minors this season. He is currently at Triple-A Indianapolis, where he has played five games at catcher and six in right field.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel has Davis ranked as his No. 68 overall prospect.

In three minor league seasons, Davis has hit .279 with 24 home runs and 79 RBIs.