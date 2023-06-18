Lance Lynn is on fire as he ties the White Sox's franchise record with his 16th strikeout of the game. (0:33)

SEATTLE -- Julio Rodriguez hit a two-run double, rookie Bryce Miller pitched seven crisp innings and the Seattle Mariners overcame a dominant performance by Lance Lynn, defeating the Chicago White Sox 5-1 on Sunday.

Lynn matched a franchise record with 16 strikeouts in seven-plus innings, but Miller was terrific and Seattle received clutch hits from Rodríguez and Jarred Kelenic in the victory.

Though he fell to 4-7 with the loss, perhaps Lynn can use Sunday's effort to turn his fortunes around. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, Lynn's strikeout total was the most in a game by a pitcher entering with an ERA of 6-plus since 1913, when earned runs became official in both leagues.

"His will to pitch the game that he pitched is what it was. He knew that we needed him," White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. "That's what makes him great."

Rodriguez's third-inning double put the Mariners up 2-0. The 22-year-old Rodríguez, the 2022 American League Rookie of the Year, got his 15th steal of the season in the sixth, joining Fernando Tatis Jr. as the only players in major league history to hit 40 homers and steal 40 bases in their first 200 games.

Lynn departed after Kolten Wong opened the eighth with a bunt single. After two-out walks by Ty France and Teoscar Hernandez loaded the bases, Kelenic made it 5-1 with a triple off Reynaldo Lopez.

Lynn became just the fifth pitcher since 1990 to take a loss in a game in which he threw at least 16 strikeouts and allowed three earned runs or fewer, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

"He had 113 pitches and he wanted to go back out," Grifol said. "I can't say enough about what he did today, and what he showed, and the character. It was unbelievable."

Miller (5-3) allowed one run and four hits in his second straight win. He struck out six and walked none.

Justin Topa got three outs before Ty Adcock worked the ninth. Adcock retired Andrew Vaughn on a fly ball to left with runners on the corners for the final out.

After falling behind in the third, Lynn struck out the side in the fourth on 14 pitches -- getting cleanup hitter Hernandez on three pitches and Kelenic on four.

"His command was great, his sweeper was good. He pitched in, he pitched away," Grifol said. "He had everything going."

Andrew Benintendi hit an RBI single in the sixth for Chicago, which lost for the sixth time in eight games. Lynn allowed four hits and walked two.

"It's Lance Lynn, you know, he's definitely been in the league for I don't know how many years, so the guy knows how to pitch," Kelenic said. "He's a stud. He had his A-game today, and we battled."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.