2023 MLB All-Star Game: Everything you need to know

For the third time in history, the Midsummer Classic is headed to Seattle.

The 2023 festivities will kick off July 7 and culminate in the 93rd edition of the All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park on July 11, with the American League looking to take home a 10th consecutive win over the National League.

The first phase of All-Star voting ends Thursday, and the top overall vote-getters in each league will automatically earn the starting spot at their respective positions. In phase two starting June 26, the top two players at each remaining position per league will advance to a final ballot to determine the starters.

We'll have everything you need to know about All-Star week festivities -- from schedules and rosters to Home Run Derby and All-Star Game analysis.

Vote for the All-Star starters: All-Star Ballot 2023

Latest news and analysis

All-Star Game

Still-too-early 2023 MLB All-Stars: AL and NL roster predictions

All-Star schedule

(All times ET)

June 29: MLB All-Star Starters Reveal at 7 p.m. on ESPN

July 2: MLB All-Star Selection Show at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN

July 7: HBCU Swingman Classic at 10 p.m. on MLB Network

July 8: MLB All-Star Futures Game at 7 p.m. MLB Network

July 8: All-Star Celebrity Softball Game following Futures Game on ESPN

July 10: MLB Home Run Derby at 8 p.m. on ESPN

July 11: MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show at 2 p.m. on MLB Network

July 11: MLB All-Star Game at 8 p.m. on FOX