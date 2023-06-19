The St. Louis Cardinals reinstated outfielder Lars Nootbaar from the 10-day injured list Monday.
He has been out since sustaining a lower back contusion when he crashed into the outfield fence on May 29.
Nootbaar, 25, went 4-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs on Sunday in his final rehab game for Triple-A Memphis.
He is batting .266 with four homers and 21 RBIs in 42 games in the majors this season.
The Cardinals optioned first baseman Luken Baker to Memphis in a corresponding transaction.
Baker, 25, made his MLB debut on June 4 and went 4-for-14 with five strikeouts in four games.
