CINCINNATI -- It took more than 10 months for Joey Votto to return to the Cincinnati Reds because of multiple surgeries. Now he's joining a team that's a surprise contender in the NL Central.

The 39-year-old former MVP first baseman returned to the starting lineup from the 60-day injured list on Monday, batting sixth for the Reds to open a three-game series with the Colorado Rockies.

Cincinnati has won eight straight, its longest winning streak since 2012. The Reds are just one-half game behind the Brewers in the division standings.

"I feel much more like myself," Votto said. "I'm back to full health. Ten months is a long rehab. If I'm going to rejoin a winning ballclub, my responsibility is to be up to speed with them."

Reds manager David Bell said Votto will play often, but it will be a day-to-day decision based on matchups. Lefty Austin Gomber starts Monday for the Rockies.

"I have to be a value add. I have to be an add," Votto said Monday. "It's the type of ball I want to play. I want to perform well. Now I'm in a position where I only have a choice to play well, which is even more -- right up my alley. I'm stoked."

The corresponding roster move was not yet announced.

Votto underwent multiple surgeries last August to repair the left biceps and torn rotator cuff in his left shoulder. He missed the last 46 games of the 2022 season and makes his first appearance for the Reds since Aug. 16, 2022. Votto had two separate minor league rehab stints before coming back.

For the season, Votto is batting .173 with three homers and 11 RBIs in 22 games with Triple-A Louisville.

Votto, the 2010 NL MVP, is one of only 20 players in the major leagues with at least 8,000 plate appearances to hit at least .297 with an on-base percentage of at least .400 (.412) and a slugging percentage of .500 or better (.513).

And he's rejoining a young ballclub.

"I've been witness to the culture in this clubhouse," Votto said. "Things are changing for the better."

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.