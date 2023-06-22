The Chicago White Sox activated right-hander Lance Lynn from the bereavement list on Thursday, while right-hander Jimmy Lambert was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte.

Lynn, 36, had been placed on the bereavement list Monday. He is expected to start Saturday at home against the Boston Red Sox.

In the veteran's most recent outing Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, Lynn recorded a career-best 16 strikeouts while also matching the franchise record. But he ended up with the loss after giving up three runs over seven innings. Lynn is 4-8 this season with a 6.51 ERA.

Lambert, 28, is 2-1 with a 6.85 ERA in 24 outings (one start) this season. Over the past four seasons with the White Sox, Lambert is 4-4 with a 4.59 ERA over 72 outings (six starts). He has 28 appearances at Charlotte over the past three seasons.