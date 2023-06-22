The Pittsburgh Pirates placed outfielder Bryan Reynolds on the 10-day injured list on Thursday because of back inflammation.

The Pirates recalled right-handed pitcher Cody Bolton from Triple-A Indianapolis in a corresponding move.

Reynolds, 28, had not played since Monday's 8-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs. In 68 games, Reynolds has racked up a team-high 72 hits and 40 RBIs, also leading qualifying Pirates in batting average (.279). He has eight home runs, three triples and eight stolen bases.

A 2021 All-Star, Reynolds is a .281 career hitter with 82 home runs and 279 RBIs across 561 games, all with the Pirates.

Bolton, 25, made his major league debut April 29 and has come out of the Pirates' bullpen in five games, pitching to a 12.38 ERA (11 earned runs in eight innings). He has more walks (nine) than strikeouts (seven).

Pittsburgh also announced that first baseman/designated hitter Ji Man Choi, who is on the mend from a left Achilles tendon strain, will begin a rehab assignment Thursday with Double-A Altoona.

