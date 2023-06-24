Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz does it all against the Braves, becoming the first Cincinnati player to hit for the cycle since Eric Davis in 1989. (1:15)

Cincinnati rookie Elly De La Cruz became the youngest Major League Baseball player to hit for the cycle in 51 years as the Reds extended their win streak to 12 games with an 11-10 victory over the visiting Atlanta Braves on Friday night.

De La Cruz, 21, doubled to open the second inning, had a two-run homer in the third, a run-scoring single to center in the fifth and tripled in the sixth for his fourth RBI of the night. The last hit increased the Reds' lead to 11-7.

He became the youngest player to hit for the cycle since Houston's César Cedeño in 1972, according to ESPN Stats & Information. De La Cruz is also the third player since 1901 to hit for the cycle within his first 15 career games.

The cycle is the franchise's seventh overall -- fifth since 1900 -- and first since Eric Davis did it in 1989.

In a wild matchup of National League division leaders, Cincinnati erased an early 5-0 deficit and halted Atlanta's eight-game winning streak.

The Reds' winning streak is tied for the second-best in franchise history, matching the 1939 and 1957 teams for the club's longest since 1900.

The streak is tied with the 1890 Louisville Colonels for the longest win streak by any team that lost at least 100 games the previous season in major league history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.