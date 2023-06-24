Cincinnati Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz became the youngest Major League Baseball player to hit for the cycle in 51 years during Friday night's game against the Atlanta Braves.

De La Cruz doubled to open the second inning, had a two-run homer in the third, a run-scoring single to center in the fifth and tripled in the sixth for his fourth RBI of the night. The last hit increased the Reds' lead to 11-7.

He is the youngest player to hit for the cycle since 1972.



He became the youngest player to hit for the cycle since Houston's César Cedeño in 1972, according to ESPN Stats & Information. De La Cruz is also the third player since 1901 to hit for the cycle within his first 15 career games.

The cycle is the franchise's seventh overall -- fifth since 1900 -- and first since Eric Davis did it in 1989.