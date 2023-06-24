LOS ANGELES -- The Houston Astros have signed first baseman Jon Singleton to a minor league contract, three days after he was cut loose by the Milwaukee Brewers.

He was assigned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday.

"He's a potential bat that can help us," Astros manager Dusty Baker said. "Hopefully, he can unmask that talent that he has and at some point in time help us."

The 31-year-old was regarded as one of the top infield prospects while with the Astros organization from 2011 to '17 after being acquired in a trade with Philadelphia.

Singleton played in 114 big league games with Houston during 2014-15.

He appeared in 11 games with the Brewers this season but has spent the majority of the season with Triple-A Nashville. After being designated for assignment on Wednesday, he chose to become a free agent.

Singleton has hit .252 with 169 home runs, 645 RBIs and an .828 OPS in 1,064 minor league games.