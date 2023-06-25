Paul Goldschmid sends a single into right field and drives in a runner to give the Cardinals a lead. (0:37)

LONDON -- Chicago Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman left Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fourth inning with a blister on his right index finger.

Stroman entered the game with an NL-best 2.28 ERA and was 7-0 in his past seven starts going into the series finale in London.

Stroman was pulled with one out in the fourth after Paul Goldschmidt put the Cardinals ahead 5-4 on a sharp single that scored Tommy Edman.

He allowed nine hits and six runs, all earned, to go with two strikeouts and a walk.