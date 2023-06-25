LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers put outfielder Chris Taylor on the 10-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to Thursday, with a bone bruise in his right knee.

Taylor is batting .206 (34-for-165) with 11 home runs, 26 RBIs and 7 stolen bases in 59 games.

"That's not completely healed, and you can just see him compensating," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday. "And he's as tough as anyone, so it just doesn't look right."

Third baseman Max Muncy is set to return from an injured left hamstring Tuesday to begin a three-game series at Colorado.

Muncy, who has not played since June 11, is tied with Mookie Betts for the team lead with 18 home runs. His 45 RBIs is tied with Betts for third.

"Max looked really good," Roberts said after Muncy took live at-bats Sunday. "Just talked to him briefly, and I just can't imagine him not being at third base on Tuesday. And then we'll probably give him a day off that Wednesday, and then back in there [starting] on Thursday."

With Taylor out, the Dodgers recalled infielder Yonny Hernandez from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Hernandez was acquired in a trade from Oakland for cash considerations in December. He made his Dodgers debut April 19 against the New York Mets as a pinch hitter in a 5-3 loss.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.