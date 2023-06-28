Detroit Tigers left-hander Matthew Boyd will undergo Tommy John surgery after sustaining a partial sprain of his ulnar collateral ligament during Monday night's game against the Texas Rangers.

The reconstruction surgery means Boyd will miss the rest of this season and most of next season if not all of it.

Boyd, 32, departed Monday's game in the first inning due to the injury. He was placed on the 60-day injured list on Tuesday.

It is the second major arm injury for Boyd in less than two years. He underwent flexor tendon surgery on his pitching arm in September 2021 when he was a member of the Tigers and returned to action 11-plus months later when he was on the Seattle Mariners.

He returned to the Tigers this past offseason on a one-year, $10 million deal.

Boyd was 5-5 with a 5.45 ERA in 15 starts this season. Overall, he is 44-67 with a 4.94 ERA in 174 career appearances (160 starts) with the Toronto Blue Jays (2015) Tigers (2015-21, 2023) and Mariners (2022).

Right-hander Will Vest (right lower leg strain) was placed on the 15-day IL. Vest replaced Boyd on Monday night and departed with his own injury in the second inning.

Vest, 28, is 2-0 with a 2.73 ERA in 27 appearances (three starts) for Detroit this season.

The Tigers also activated right-hander Matt Manning (broken right foot) from the 60-day IL to start Tuesday's game against the Rangers. Manning, 25, is 1-1 with a 4.63 ERA in two starts this season and hasn't pitched since being struck by a ball off the bat of Toronto's Alejandro Kirk on April 11.

Detroit also recalled left-hander Anthony Misiewicz from Triple-A Toledo and sent right-hander Alex Faedo on a rehab assignment to High-A West Michigan.

The Tigers claimed Misiewicz, 28, off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks nine days ago. He went 1-0 with a 5.63 ERA in seven relief appearances for Arizona.

Faedo, 27, is 1-3 with a 5.54 ERA in five starts for Detroit this season. His last appearance was on May 30, and he has since been sidelined with middle finger discomfort.