The Los Angeles Angels activated veteran infielder Eduardo Escobar from the restricted list on Tuesday, just hours after he became an American citizen.

The 34-year-old Venezuelan took his United States citizenship Tuesday in Florida. He was back with the team for Tuesday night's 4-2 win over the Chicago White Sox but did not get into the game.

"Today is a very special day for me after (becoming) an American citizen," Escobar said on Twitter. "I will always be grateful to this country where it has given me a lot in my career. I thank God for my family, my children, my parents, fans for always being with me in my good and bad moments."

Escobar was acquired by the Angels from the New York Mets on Friday night in exchange for Double-A right-handed pitchers Landon Marceaux and Coleman Crow.

Escobar went 4-for-8 with five runs and one RBI in his first two games with the Angels. He batted .236 with four homers and 16 RBIs in 40 games for the Mets this season.

The Angels optioned outfielder Jo Adell to Triple-A Salt Lake in a corresponding move. The 24-year-old Adell has played in one major league game this season, homering in three at-bats against the Chicago Cubs on June 8.

In 66 Triple-A games for the Salt Lake Bees this season, Adell has hit .277 with 21 homers and 53 RBIs.