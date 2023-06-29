KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Terry Francona was back inside the visitor's office at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday, two days after the Cleveland Guardians manager was briefly hospitalized, with one big caveat: That's where he intended to stay for first pitch.

With temperatures expected to soar into the triple digits for the finale of a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals, Guardians general manager Mike Chernoff convinced the 64-year-old Francona to sit out his third straight game.

Bench coach DeMarlo Hale planned to handle on-the-field duties after leading Cleveland to wins in the first two games.

"I think with the weather we're going to have it was best for him to sit this one out," Chernoff said, adding that he was thinking of asking Francona to take some time in Chicago as well given potential air quality issues from the Canadian wildfires.

Francona was hospitalized following an episode of lightheadedness before Tuesday night's game. He was released from The University of Kansas Health System on Wednesday after the team said that all tests "came back within normal ranges," but he was advised by physicians to remain away from the ballpark and rest.

"He's doing much better," Chernoff said.

The Guardians began the day a half-game ahead of Minnesota in the AL Central. After wrapping up in Kansas City, they have three games against the Cubs before a seven-game homestand leading into the All-Star break.

Francona, who is in his 11th season with Cleveland, has dealt with some significant health issues the past three years.

During the 2017 season, he underwent a heart procedure during the All-Star break and did not manage the AL squad. Three years later, he managed just 14 games during a pandemic-shortened season due to gastrointestinal problems. Then in 2021, he had his hip replaced and dealt with a staph infection in his toe that caused him to miss the second half of the season.

Although his contract expired after last season, Francona has an agreement to remain with the Guardians as long as he wants.

"I think you always have to be super cautious given his history," said Chernoff, who flew into Kansas City after Francona was hospitalized and could follow the team to Chicago. "But again, we're thankful that everything seems to be OK this time."