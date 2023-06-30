        <
        >

          2023 MLB draft: Mock drafts, rankings, order and analysis

          AP Photo/Matt York
          • ESPN
          Jun 30, 2023, 10:00 AM ET

          We're 10 days away from the 2023 MLB draft, which will take place July 7-9 in Seattle in conjunction with Major League Baseball's All-Star Game festivities. The first round kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

          The Pittsburgh Pirates have the No. 1 pick, followed by the Washington Nationals, Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins. The 2023 draft class features top-tier talent that was on display during this year's Men's College World Series, including LSU's Dylan Crews, the consensus top draft prospect since Adley Rutschman in 2019, and teammate Paul Skenes, the best draft pitching prospect in a dozen years (since Gerrit Cole in 2011), as well as Florida's Wyatt Langford.

          Like last year, this year's draft will consist of 20 rounds.

          Who does ESPN MLB draft expert Kiley McDaniel think is the best prospect this year? Which potential future star is your favorite team targeting with its first-round pick? And which prospect could be a late-round gem? Check out our complete coverage of the draft below, including mock drafts, prospect rankings, player analysis, draft order and more.

          MLB mock drafts and rankings

          Mock Draft 2.0

          Mock Draft 1.0

          Draft rankings 2.0: Top 161 and mini-mock

          Draft rankings 1.0: Top 100

          MLB draft analysis

          From a cricket bat to the MLB Draft: Inside Arjun Nimmala's unique journey

          How one baseball team could change MLB draft strategy forever

          Top MLB draft prospects in the 2023 Men's College World Series

          MLB draft order

          First Round
          1. Pittsburgh Pirates
          2. Washington Nationals
          3. Detroit Tigers
          4. Texas Rangers
          5. Minnesota Twins
          6. Oakland Athletics
          7. Cincinnati Reds
          8. Kansas City Royals
          9. Colorado Rockies
          10. Miami Marlins
          11. Los Angeles Angels
          12. Arizona Diamondbacks
          13. Chicago Cubs
          14. Boston Red Sox
          15. Chicago White Sox
          16. San Francisco Giants
          17. Baltimore Orioles
          18. Milwaukee Brewers
          19. Tampa Bay Rays
          20. Toronto Blue Jays
          21. St. Louis Cardinals
          22. Seattle Mariners
          23. Cleveland Guardians
          24. Atlanta Braves
          25. San Diego Padres
          26. New York Yankees
          27. Philadelphia Phillies
          28. Houston Astros

          Prospect Promotion Incentive Picks
          29. Seattle Mariners (for Julio Rodriguez winning ROY)

          Competitive Balance Round A
          30. Seattle Mariners
          31. Tampa Bay Rays
          32. New York Mets
          (First pick dropped 10 spots because Mets exceeded the competitive balance tax threshold by more than $40 million.)
          33. Milwaukee Brewers
          34. Minnesota Twins
          35. Miami Marlins
          36. Los Angeles Dodgers
          (First pick dropped 10 spots because Dodgers exceeded the competitive balance tax threshold by more than $40 million.)
          37. Detroit Tigers
          38. Cincinnati Reds
          39. Oakland Athletics

          Second Round
          40. Washington Nationals
          41. Oakland Athletics
          42. Pittsburgh Pirates
          43. Cincinnati Reds
          44. Kansas City Royals
          45. Detroit Tigers
          46. Colorado Rockies
          47. Miami Marlins
          48. Arizona Diamondbacks
          49. Minnesota Twins
          50. Boston Red Sox
          51. Chicago White Sox
          52. San Francisco Giants
          53. Baltimore Orioles
          54. Milwaukee Brewers
          55. Tampa Bay Rays
          56. New York Mets
          57. Seattle Mariners
          58. Cleveland Guardians
          59. Atlanta Braves
          60. Los Angeles Dodgers
          61. Houston Astros

          Competitive Balance Round B
          62. Cleveland Guardians
          63. Baltimore Orioles
          64. Arizona Diamondbacks
          65. Colorado Rockies
          66. Kansas City Royals
          67. Pittsburgh Pirates

          Compensation Picks
          68. Chicago Cubs
          69. San Francisco Giants
          70. Atlanta Braves