2023 MLB draft: Mock drafts, rankings, order and analysis

We're 10 days away from the 2023 MLB draft, which will take place July 7-9 in Seattle in conjunction with Major League Baseball's All-Star Game festivities. The first round kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.
The Pittsburgh Pirates have the No. 1 pick, followed by the Washington Nationals, Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins. The 2023 draft class features top-tier talent that was on display during this year's Men's College World Series, including LSU's Dylan Crews, the consensus top draft prospect since Adley Rutschman in 2019, and teammate Paul Skenes, the best draft pitching prospect in a dozen years (since Gerrit Cole in 2011), as well as Florida's Wyatt Langford.
Like last year, this year's draft will consist of 20 rounds.
Who does ESPN MLB draft expert Kiley McDaniel think is the best prospect this year? Which potential future star is your favorite team targeting with its first-round pick? And which prospect could be a late-round gem? Check out our complete coverage of the draft below, including mock drafts, prospect rankings, player analysis, draft order and more.
MLB draft order
First Round
1. Pittsburgh Pirates
2. Washington Nationals
3. Detroit Tigers
4. Texas Rangers
5. Minnesota Twins
6. Oakland Athletics
7. Cincinnati Reds
8. Kansas City Royals
9. Colorado Rockies
10. Miami Marlins
11. Los Angeles Angels
12. Arizona Diamondbacks
13. Chicago Cubs
14. Boston Red Sox
15. Chicago White Sox
16. San Francisco Giants
17. Baltimore Orioles
18. Milwaukee Brewers
19. Tampa Bay Rays
20. Toronto Blue Jays
21. St. Louis Cardinals
22. Seattle Mariners
23. Cleveland Guardians
24. Atlanta Braves
25. San Diego Padres
26. New York Yankees
27. Philadelphia Phillies
28. Houston Astros
Prospect Promotion Incentive Picks
29. Seattle Mariners (for Julio Rodriguez winning ROY)
Competitive Balance Round A
30. Seattle Mariners
31. Tampa Bay Rays
32. New York Mets
(First pick dropped 10 spots because Mets exceeded the competitive balance tax threshold by more than $40 million.)
33. Milwaukee Brewers
34. Minnesota Twins
35. Miami Marlins
36. Los Angeles Dodgers
(First pick dropped 10 spots because Dodgers exceeded the competitive balance tax threshold by more than $40 million.)
37. Detroit Tigers
38. Cincinnati Reds
39. Oakland Athletics
Second Round
40. Washington Nationals
41. Oakland Athletics
42. Pittsburgh Pirates
43. Cincinnati Reds
44. Kansas City Royals
45. Detroit Tigers
46. Colorado Rockies
47. Miami Marlins
48. Arizona Diamondbacks
49. Minnesota Twins
50. Boston Red Sox
51. Chicago White Sox
52. San Francisco Giants
53. Baltimore Orioles
54. Milwaukee Brewers
55. Tampa Bay Rays
56. New York Mets
57. Seattle Mariners
58. Cleveland Guardians
59. Atlanta Braves
60. Los Angeles Dodgers
61. Houston Astros
Competitive Balance Round B
62. Cleveland Guardians
63. Baltimore Orioles
64. Arizona Diamondbacks
65. Colorado Rockies
66. Kansas City Royals
67. Pittsburgh Pirates
Compensation Picks
68. Chicago Cubs
69. San Francisco Giants
70. Atlanta Braves