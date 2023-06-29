Major League Baseball has unveiled the 2023 All-Star uniforms. With the Seattle Mariners hosting the Midsummer Classic, the design features Seattle's nature, forests, oceans and topography.
The American League jersey is a light teal color, while the National League highlights a dark navy tone. The uniforms also debut Nike's new uniform fabric, Vapor Premier.
The fabric features 90% recycled polyester yarns as well as Dri-FIT technology and will be featured in every MLB uniform beginning during the 2024 season.