For the first time since his rookie season in 2019, Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will participate in the Home Run Derby.

Guerrero, 24, who set the Derby record with 91 homers as the runner-up that year, announced Thursday that he will take part in this year's event July 10 in Seattle.

The son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero said his family has been asking him to take part in the Derby again.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider will pitch to Guerrero. Schneider, who managed Guerrero at Double-A, was a Blue Jays coach when he pitched to Guerrero at the 2019 derby in Cleveland.

Joining Guerrero will be young Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez, the only other player so far to confirm.

Guerrero has passed on the event the past few seasons to rest up for the second half. A left wrist injury kept him out of last year's Derby.

Though he has only 11 home runs in 78 games after hitting 80 over the past two seasons, Guerrero ranks second in the majors in hard-hit balls (95 mph-plus) behind Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr.

As one of five Blue Jays who advanced to Phase 2 of All-Star voting, Guerrero could make his third All-Star Game appearance July 11.

Now in his fifth season with Toronto, Guerrero has 115 homers and 359 RBIs in 582 career games.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.