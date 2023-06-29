DENVER -- Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is dealing with a "cranky" pitching shoulder and remains optimistic he'll be able to make his next start.

Kershaw said Thursday that he felt some tenderness in his left shoulder in his victorious outing Tuesday at Colorado. He carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and left the game after 79 pitches and one hit allowed in an eventual 5-0 win. The 35-year-old left-hander said he underwent a medical exam on Wednesday and was given a shot to relieve inflammation.

"I just finished in the game and the shoulder was a little cranky there in the sixth inning, so I shut it down," said Kershaw, who is tied for the NL lead in wins with 10.

Kershaw (10-4) said he won't throw for a couple of days but hopes to pick the ball up again soon. He also warned that his next start might be pushed to allow for additional recovery time.

"So somewhat optimistic that it should be good to hopefully not miss a start," said Kershaw, who leads the Dodgers with a 2.55 ERA and 105 strikeouts. "With the All-Star break coming up, we have some time to potentially shift things around, so we'll see. But as of now, I'm kind of on the same day-to-day basis.

"I'll probably start picking up the ball at some point in Kansas City [site of this weekend's series], see how it does ... and hopefully make my next one."

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he still has Kershaw penciled in to start Monday but won't push it if he's not ready.

"We're not going to put him in harm's way," Roberts said. "If we all collectively come together and say it makes sense to make your start, great. And if it doesn't, we're fine with that."

Roberts said he would have Kershaw skip the start if he needs more recovery time rather than push it back a few days in order keep the rest of the rotation on their turn.

"Right now, for me, it's just more can you make a start on Monday, and if you can't, then we'll pick out Plan B or Plan C," Roberts said.