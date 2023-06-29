The Texas Rangers are sending a franchise-record four starters to the All-Star Game in Seattle next month, the most of any MLB team.

The top team in the AL West will have a starter at all the infield positions save for first base, as catcher Jonah Heim and third baseman Josh Jung are appearing as first-time All-Stars. They'll join shortstop Corey Seager and second baseman Marcus Semien. It's Seager's fourth All-Star appearance, while Semien is an All-Star for the second time in his career.

The final round of voting was announced on Thursday evening and revealed three starters from the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers, while the MLB-leading Tampa Bay Rays will have two starters -- Yandy Diaz and Randy Arozarena.

Arizona Diamondbacks rookie Corbin Carroll also made the team as a starter in the outfield, where he'll join veterans Mookie Betts and Ronald Acuna Jr.

Carroll is the 25th rookie to be named an All-Star starter.

Other highlights from the second phase of voting include Dodgers designated hitter J.D. Martinez beating out Philadelphia Phillies DH Bryce Harper in a close vote (53% to 47%), denying Harper of the NL honor after his quick return from Tommy John surgery. Meanwhile, Mike Trout earned his 11th All-Star appearance while Nolan Arenado will be going for the eighth time. That's one more than Freddie Freeman, the NL's starter at first base.

MLB's leading hitter, Luis Arraez, also was named a starter, beating out Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies. Albies' teammate, catcher Sean Murphy, won out over Dodgers backstop Will Smith to garner his first All-Star appearance.

Shohei Ohtani (DH) and Acuna were previously announced as starters after leading their respective leagues in first-round voting.

All-Star reserves will be named on Sunday. The game takes place on Tuesday, July 11.