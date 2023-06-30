The Atlanta Braves recalled right-hander Michael Soroka from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Friday's game against the Miami Marlins.

Soroka (0-1, 8.38 ERA) will be making his first start at Truist Park since Aug. 3, 2020.

Soroka, 25, missed almost three seasons with various ailments, including two Achilles tears, before he was first recalled by the Braves this season on May 29. He made two starts, then was sent back to Triple-A Gwinnett after surrendering five runs in 3⅔ innings at Arizona on June 4.

After being demoted, Soroka made three starts and went 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA for Gwinnett. He carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning against Jacksonville before allowing a two-out solo homer. Soroka was named International League Pitcher of the Week for the period of June 19-25.

He is 2-0 with a 1.07 ERA in five career starts vs. the Marlins, having last faced them in 2019.

Also on Friday, the Braves selected the contract of infielder Charlie Culberson from Gwinnett and optioned catcher Chadwick Tromp to the Triple-A club. To make room on the 40-man roster, Atlanta transferred left-hander Dylan Lee to the 60-day injured list.

The Braves designated Culberson for assignment on Father's Day, the same day that his dad had been scheduled to throw out the first pitch.

Culberson, 34, is a career .248 hitter with 30 homers and 145 RBIs in 585 games for five teams, including a previous stint with the Braves from 2018 to '20.

Tromp, 28, is batting .125 with one RBI in six games this season with Atlanta.