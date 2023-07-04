The Houston Astros said second baseman Jose Altuve is out with left oblique discomfort.

Altuve was initially in Houston's lineup against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday but was scratched before first pitch, with Mauricio Dubon replacing him at second.

Speaking after Houston's 4-1 win, Astros manager Dusty Baker said Altuve will undergo testing Wednesday to determine the extent of the injury.

Altuve, 33, is hitting. 264 with six home runs and 18 RBIs. He missed time this season with an ailing oblique suffered an awkward slide.