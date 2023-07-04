Alek Manoah will return to the Toronto Blue Jays rotation Friday, according to manager John Schneider.

The right-hander, who was sent down June 6 after weekslong struggles to start 2023, will get the start against the Tigers in Detroit. Kevin Gausman, who was scheduled to pitch Friday, will now go Saturday instead.

Manoah was a 2022 All-Star and American League Cy Young finalist after going 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA in 31 starts. But he's been a completely different pitcher in 2023, going 1-7 with a 6.36 ERA in 13 starts before the Blue Jays opted to send him to rookie-level Florida Complex League last month. Schneider said at the time the team wanted him to focus on his form and not have to worry about regular competition.

He was hit hard in his first game after returning to the minors, allowing 11 runs over 2⅔ innings last Tuesday. But Schneider downplayed those struggles afterward.

"Obviously saw the line score but heard the things we were talking about in terms of strike throwing, delivery, tempo, velo was all positive," the manager told reporters. "The rest of the stuff you can kind of take it with a grain of salt.

"I don't think one day, one outing, one report will really change (what the Jays think of his rehab assignment). I think there's enough track record and confidence and belief in him."