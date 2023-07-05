Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dustin May will undergo season-ending surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his right elbow on July 18, the team announced Tuesday.

Dr. Neal ElAttrache will perform the procedure in Los Angeles.

May missed much of the 2021 and '22 seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He has made a total of just 20 starts over the past three seasons, going 7-5 with a 3.21 ERA in 101 innings.

May was 4-1 with a 2.63 ERA in nine starts this season, but his velocity dropped off noticeably in a May 17 start against Minnesota. He was lifted after only one inning because of a strained right elbow.

The Dodgers placed him on IL shortly thereafter.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.